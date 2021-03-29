The Breakfast and Bridge group met in person at the Pine Crest Inn Thursday, March 25, with everyone vaccinated and maintaining all COVID recommendations.
Results
N/S
1. Barbara Huitzingh and Lin Hutaff, 2. Jan Baumeister and Doris Jacobsen, 3. Lois Bierer and Sandy Race, 4. Annie Thomasson and Eileen Lowrie, 5. Rosemary Mauriello and Marilyn Erickson.
East/West
1. Jacque Weston and Patti Molloy, 2. Betty Rossi and Jeane Kays, 3. Pat Groseth and Estelle Menke, 4. Ellie Ray and Glenna Pope, 5. Pauline Roe and Thomasina Race.
