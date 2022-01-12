Brain health is a hot topic these days among all ages. Based on a 2013 AARP study, it remains a top priority among older adults and their families, outranking issues such as Social Security and physical well-being. Seventy percent of older adults polled stated they would prefer to learn from doctors how to keep their brain strong but, instead, get their information from popular magazines and commercials. This is concerning to older adult advocates, because the content of these messages is difficult to understand and often sensationalized. These media messages are often sponsored by corporations selling a product, which raises questions about its truthfulness and increases the risk of exploitation.
These facts troubled board-certified neuropsychologist and owner of Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain & Memory Clinic, Karen D. Sullivan, Ph.D., ABPP, and inspired her to develop a nine-month lecture series based on a state-of the-art curriculum of brain health topics important to older adults.
Sullivan will be offering a free video lecture series presentation, “I Care for Your Brain,” to be held the last Thursday of each month, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. On Thursday, Jan. 27, Sullivan will explain more in-detail about the series.
Beginning in February 2022, the I Care For Your Brain video lecture series sessions will also include a separate 68-page color companion workbook for each month, that contains brain health articles written by Dr. Sullivan, presentation slides with note-taking sections, and interactive exercises to help personalize the information learned and encourage evidence-based behavior change in everyday life for all attendees.
Due to covid, registration to attend each month’s session will be limited to 50 people. Masks are required.
“My goal is to translate advances in neuroscience into compelling presentations and easy to follow recommendations that truly improve the brain health and quality of life,” Sullivan said. “The findings of scientific research are too often distorted once they reach popular media and are presented in way that is skewed for profit. There is such rich understanding of the brain at the scientific level that doesn't typically trickle down to real people.”
“I am thrilled to offer this monthly curriculum to the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. I can’t wait to educate and empower you to become an informed consumer of brain science and more active participant in this important aspect of your health.”
For more information or to register to attend, call (910) 947-4483. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 N.C. 15-501, in Carthage, approx. 2 miles north of the Pinehurst traffic circle.
