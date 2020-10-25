Brad and Barbara Logsdon celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
William Bradford “Brad” Logsdon met Barbara Toyer in 1959 while he was working in the shoe department at the iconic Lit Brothers Department store in Philadelphia, where Barbara was a model.
They married on Oct. 22, 1960, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Philadelphia.
While Brad was working in the retail and wholesale shoe business, they had three children and moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Missouri and back to Pennsylvania.
Brad and Barbara made a final move to the Sandhills in 1991 where they now reside in Southern Pines. Brad worked for the Department of Transportation Right of Way Division. They are both heavily involved with the Aberdeen Lions Club, Lions Club International and Knights for the Blind. Brad is also involved with Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, located in Lake Waccamaw. Barbara is a volunteer at the Sandhills Coalition for Human Care.
They have three married children, Debbie and Bruce, Bill and Kim and Lisa and Rob, along with six grandchildren, Austin and Devon, Billy and Torrey and Elisa and Robert; and one great grandson, Jackson.
