Sandhills Community College’s Fine Arts Department will present a selection of exciting and diverse events in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s intimate McPherson Theater in April. “There’s something in this lineup for everyone’s entertainment and enjoyment, and the McPherson Theater is an ideal venue for live music and theater, especially with its acoustics and upgraded lighting,” says Dr. Ryan Book, department chair.
Sandhills Community College’s new Department of Theatre will present Tim Clue and Spike Manton’s play “Leaving Iowa” for a limited run April 20-23. “Leaving Iowa” is a family-friendly comedy that is a salute to the idealism of the parents of the Greatest Generation and their dedication to the family summer roadtrip. The play is produced by the students in SCC’s play production and stagecraft classes. The cast includes Andrew Rouse, Ephraim Boyte, Lacy Marsh, Cidney Revelle, Micalynn Clark, Brook Dunlap and Christian Freeman. The play is directed by SCC theater professor Bill Saunders, who says, “We are thrilled to be presenting “Leaving Iowa’ as the inaugural show for the new theater program here at Sandhills Community College. I remember summer roadtrips with my family, through the backroads of the South. Don’s story and his relationship with his family rings so true to me that I’m honored to share them with our students and our audience.”
By popular demand, Ukrainian opera singer Alina Cherkasova will perform at BPAC’s McPherson Theater, offering a specially curated set of Italian and Ukranian favorites in “An Intimate Evening with Alina Cherkasova,” on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. Cherkasova is a laureate of European and International competitions from the USA, Italy, Ukraine, Spain and Austria. She is a graduate from the Odessa National Music Academy (Ukraine) and Dnipro Music Academy (Ukraine). She was the founder of the award-winning charitable organization “Opera vo Blago” ( “Opera for boon”). Through concerts of classical music, the organization helped cancer patients, children, the elderly and animals. Since 2020, Cherkasova and her military husband have made their home in Aberdeen, where her crowded calendar is full of many more charitable concerts for military families and wounded warriors.
On Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., SCC’s Music Department presents its annual spring concert with “Zing Into Spring!”
“It’s a thrilling potpourri of sound from the wide variety of performers we have here in the Music Department: professors, students, members of the community, all making music together,” says Book. “Audiences can celebrate spring in the Sandhills and support SCC’s Music Department at the same time through an enchanting evening of live music.”
Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is the Sandhills region’s newest, most modern, and best-equipped entertainment and event complex. Nestled in the resort town of Pinehurst and hosting nearly 200 events per year, BPAC comprises five venues (three indoor, two outdoor). For more information, visit www.SandhillsBPAC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.