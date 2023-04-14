Alina Cherkasova

Sandhills Community College’s Fine Arts Department will present a selection of exciting and diverse events in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s intimate McPherson Theater in April. “There’s something in this lineup for everyone’s entertainment and enjoyment, and the McPherson Theater is an ideal venue for live music and theater, especially with its acoustics and upgraded lighting,” says Dr. Ryan Book, department chair.

Sandhills Community College’s new Department of Theatre will present Tim Clue and Spike Manton’s play “Leaving Iowa” for a limited run April 20-23. “Leaving Iowa” is a family-friendly comedy that is a salute to the idealism of the parents of the Greatest Generation and their dedication to the family summer roadtrip. The play is produced by the students in SCC’s play production and stagecraft classes. The cast includes Andrew Rouse, Ephraim Boyte, Lacy Marsh, Cidney Revelle, Micalynn Clark, Brook Dunlap and Christian Freeman. The play is directed by SCC theater professor Bill Saunders, who says, “We are thrilled to be presenting “Leaving Iowa’ as the inaugural show for the new theater program here at Sandhills Community College. I remember summer roadtrips with my family, through the backroads of the South. Don’s story and his relationship with his family rings so true to me that I’m honored to share them with our students and our audience.” 

