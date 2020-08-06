World War II U.S. Navy veteran Roy “Swede” Boreen was honored with a “birthday convoy” in celebration of his 100th birthday at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Brookdale Pinehurst Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pinehurst.
Close to 100 vehicles, including police, fire and motorcycles, participated. Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland presented Boreen with a framed citation from the village, and Bekah Bibb, constituent services liaison from Congressman Richard Hudson’s office gave him a framed document that cited remarks about his service in the Navy and his life in Pinehurst that was read into the Congressional Record. He also received a letter from the secretary of the Navy as well as many cards.
Boreen was born in 1920 in Minneapolis, Minn., to John and Tekla Boreen, the seventh of their eight children. The couple had immigrated from Boras, Sweden, with their first two children, landing in New York in April 1908, before making the journey to Minnesota, where Tekla’s brother lived.
Swede, as he is known, enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 3, 1938. He did his recruit training at the U. S. Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill., and on Dec. 17, 1938, he was assigned to the Battleship USS Oklahoma (BB37). The USS Oklahoma's home base was shifted from the West Coast to Pearl Harbor in 1940. Boreen was aboard the USS Oklahoma when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.
Swede met the love of his life, Cora Evans, in June 1945 at a picnic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Cora worked in stock tracing at the Hawaiian Air Depot, Hickam Field. They were married on Jan. 20, 1946, in San Francisco, Calif.
In September 1959, Swede retired from the U. S. Navy after 21 years of service in supply and disbursing. For the next 20 years, he worked for two electronics firms in Falls Church, Va.
After living in Virginia for more than 25 years, Swede and Cora moved to Pinehurst in June 1982. They purchased a home and joined the Pinehurst Country Club. Both enjoyed golf and also volunteering for various local groups.
Cora Boreen passed away in June 2004.
“Swede was overwhelmed by the love and support that everyone showed him,” says Terri Brinkmeier, his niece. “He really enjoyed seeing everyone, especially the children and the dogs!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.