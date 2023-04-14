If you’d like to begin a new career, brush up on existing skills, or earn certifications, Workforce Continuing Education at Sandhills Community College is where you need to turn. Starting in May will be an auto safety inspection class, eNotary, real estate, electrical, welding, and medical coding classes. Take advantage of these opportunities and boost your career.
Transportation
In “Auto Safety Inspection,” students will be certified to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. You must have a valid driver’s license for this class. Held Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9, 6 to 10 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Business
“ENotary” is designed for instructional areas related to individuals who want to become commissioned as an electronic notary. Topics include legal, ethical, and procedural requirements of the Notary Act set forth in the General Statute 10B Article 2. Upon completion of this course with a passing exam grade of 80 percent, a person is eligible to make an application with the NC Secretary of State office. Individuals must have a current notary commission to participate in E-notary training. Held Monday, May 8, from 8 am-Noon, this class will cost $75 plus the cost of the text.
“Real Estate Mandatory Update #9923” is for licensed real estate brokers who must complete a four-hour mandatory NC Real Estate Commission-approved update course. Held Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 am-12:30 pm, this class will cost $55.
“Real Estate Elective” will meet the four-hour continuing education elective set forth by the NC Real Estate Commission. Held Thursday, May 18, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., this class will cost $55.
Trades
In “Electrical Level II” students will earn an industry-recognized NCCER Electrical credential. Level 2 introduces trainees to Alternating Current, Motors, Electric Lighting, Conduit Bending, Pull and Junction Boxes, Conductor Installations, Cable Tray, Conductor Terminations and Splices, Grounding and Bonding, Circuit Breakers and Fuses, Control Systems and Fundamental Concepts. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 9-Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m., this class will cost $211.50 plus the cost of the text.
In “Welding Level I” students will earn an industry-recognized NCCER Welding credential. Level I introduces trainees to the mastery of basic welding skills and techniques, including safety, metal cutting and fitting, and welding skills using generally recognized industry processes. Held Mondays and Wednesdays, May 29-Nov. 15, 6 to 9 p.m., this class will cost $311.50 plus the cost of the text.
Health Care
“Medical Coding” will provide students with the skills necessary to face the challenges of a medical coding career. You will obtain the skills and abilities needed to advance in various coding positions. This class focuses on learning the coding rules for the CPT, ICD-10-CM, and Level II (HCPCS) coding systems and then applying the rules to code patient services. In addition, a variety of payment systems is presented. The medical topics of Medicare fraud, HMOs, and QIOs are also reviewed. The prerequisite for this class is Medical Terminology + A&P. Held online, from May 8-Aug. 11, this class will cost $185 plus the cost of the text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Summer Semester
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) Sessions A and B begin on May 23, and Session C starts on June 27.
Workforce Continuing Education classes begin on various dates throughout the summer.
Summer semester curriculum classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are invited to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money.
New students can apply online, and an advisor will assist in registering for classes.
Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their Advisor.
For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/learn.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys and Girls Club. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon or evening classes. The cost is $40 per child per year.
In addition, there is a drop-in club from 6 to 9 p.m., for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other academic reasons.
For more information or to register, contact Edith-Ann Jackson at ejackson@sandhillsbgc.org or call (910) 638-6502.
