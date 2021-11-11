It’s the most wonderful time of the year: It’s time for The Country Bookshop’s Angel Tree!
For more than 20 years, this little tree has served as a way for bibliophiles to share their love of books and reading with Moore County children in need.
Just as always, this year’s tree contains the names of underserved Moore County children. This year’s tree holds more than 500 colorful ornaments. On the front of each is the name of a child, their age, and sometimes, the title of the book they would like to own. All children are students from one of the local Head Start programs, children defined as “food insecure” by their elementary school, or youth who are part of at-risk programs.
“The first call to come into The Country Bookshop the day after Halloween was about the Angel Tree,” says Damita Nocton, a bookshop staff member. “People are excited about this season of giving and all the joy that comes from making someone else’s holiday special. We are all excited for the tree to go up. It just brightens the whole bookshop.”
Those wishing to support the tree may choose one of three options: Choose an angel and purchase a book for that child, choose a book and allow a staff member to match the book with an angel, or simply make a donation that will be used to purchase books for any angels left on the tree following the deadline.
This year’s Angel Tree has an initial deadline of Friday, Dec. 3, to allow time for books to be wrapped and delivered before students leave on break. However, the tree will remain up until all requests have been granted. Customers will receive a 20 percent discount for each book donated. Contributions may also be made over the telephone with a credit card.
To donate, or for more information, call The Country Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.
