Sometimes when you have to pick a book as a gift, even if you know the recipient well, it’s difficult to figure out just what they might want.
Any of these would make a great gift for a friend — or for yourself.
The Forger’s Daughter
By Bradford Morrow
The Mysterious Press
I thoroughly enjoyed this convoluted tale about a father, who was once a forger of literary works, now gone straight, and his daughter, who has inherited his talent.
When Will receives a package from a former connection containing what appears to be an original copy Edgar Allan Poe’s “Tamerlane,” he knows he is about to be pulled back into a quagmire with his old frenemy Slader at the center. Although Will prefers that Nicole stay out of what Slader wants him to do, she is all in, in spite of the danger.
Will’s wife, Meghan, is hiding a secret about their “adopted” daughter Maisie that she doesn’t want shared.
All of these circumstances make their way into a tightly woven story that grabbed my attention quickly.
The Book of Lost Names
By Kristin Harmel
Gallery Books
I couldn’t put this book down. If it hasn’t been optioned for a movie already, it should be.
Although it doesn’t officially publish until Jan. 1, there is definitely a lot of buzz.
The novel offers a fascinating look at a part of World War II history that I know little about: how the people of France of all faiths and walks of life were affected by the occupation of the Germans.
Eva and her parents are Jewish; she was born in France, but her parents, who were from Poland, had moved to France many years before. As the war progressed, danger lurked around every corner, and one night, when Eva and her mother were at a neighbor’s house, the police came and took her father. Eva, a resourceful young woman, did what she had to do to get herself and her mother (who didn’t want to go) out of Paris to the small town of Aurignon, hoping to get to Switzerland.
But before Eva can convince her mother to leave, a small cell of forgers learns that she has a knack with creating false papers and talks her into helping them. I don’t want to go into much depth on the story since I wouldn’t want to spoil any of it for readers, but it’s one I definitely recommend.
South of the Buttonwood Tree
By Heather Webber
Forge
What a wonderful story! Here’s another that I just didn’t want to put down.
Heather Webber weaves a flawless story that intertwines the lives of members of the Bishop family, with those of others in Buttonwood. The legendary Buttonwood Tree plays a big part in the lives of the community.
Blue Bishop and her sister, Persey seem to be the only members of their family to have escaped the issues of their older siblings and parents. Blue feels that she is still an outcast in the community, though, never realizing just how much the townspeople have come to care for her.
Sarah Grace Landreneau has come to the realization that she is in a marriage that never should have taken place, but she’s not sure what to do about it.
The past of these families in particular is going to come out, and it will be a shock for everyone when that happens.
I loved everything about this book!
Always the Last to Know
By Kristan Higgins
Berkley
It often takes a tragic situation for some families to reconnect — or even connect — with one another.
Barb and John Frost have been married for almost half a century. Truthfully, even though it hasn’t been said, they are bored with each other. They have two daughters. Juliet is the “perfect” one and her mother’s favorite, while Sadie is more free-spirited and the apple of her father’s eye.
When John has a stroke, Sadie, who is single, puts her life in New York on hold to come home to help take care of him.
Juliet is dealing with panic attacks, although her parents and sister don’t know. The idea of trying to be perfect all the time is weighing on her.
Before it’s all over, secrets come out, and the family changes for good.
I always enjoy Higgins’ books, and since she is a NYT best-selling author, others must as well.
