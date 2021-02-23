Book Boxes

Janet Garber, Leigh Lassiter and Meredith Markfield with their hand painted book exchange at Colonial Heights Park in Aberdeen

 TED FITZGERALD/The Pilot

Recycling newspapers is nothing new. Recycling newspaper coin boxes decorated by local artists as book exchanges — that’s a novel idea, a good idea, a way to remind children that not all entertainment originates on a screen.

Then, put the brightly colored boxes in parks for convenient access. Go easy on rules: Bring a book, take a book, one or both. Soon, this will become a habit that encourages reading, especially during holidays and summer vacation.

So believes Friends of the Aberdeen Library, a gung-ho group whose other project is building a new edifice to amplify (but never replace) the century-old Page Memorial Library, a downtown landmark which, at only 960 square feet, houses more than 6,000 volumes. Page Memorial is the second oldest continuously operating library in North Carolina.

The book exchange concept is not original; automated kiosks in Southern Pines and Carthage serve public library members, adults and children. Several years ago Moore County artists showcased their designs on boxes dispensing PineStraw magazine.

This time, the concept was brought forward by Friends Vice Chairman Barbara Allred: “I started it three years ago, with a (plain wooden) box over at Aberdeen Lake Park.” But it was Friends advisory board member Tom Cruce who thought to find volunteers at Artists League of the Sandhills, located in Aberdeen, to adorn the metal Pilot boxes — no easy task.

“It takes a primer coat and three coats of every color,” Cruce says.

It also takes enthusiastic native sons and daughters like Cruce, who grew up in Aberdeen, left for a successful career which took him nationwide, then retired to Moore County, where he volunteers at a variety of organizations now staffed by former high school classmates.

This first box in the project bears an owl motif designed by League members Meredith Markfield, Barbara Ainsley, Janet Garber and President Leigh Lassiter.

“It was harder than we thought,” Lassiter says, since “We had to paint everything three times.” Another glitch, Allred notes, has been pranksters who deposit inappropriate material in the Aberdeen Lake box. “I’ve cleaned out things that aren’t appropriate for anyone to read, let alone children.”

This owl (connoting wisdom) exchange box resides at Colonial Heights Park. The Friends committee is seeking artist-volunteers to paint four or five more boxes in whimsical motifs for other park locations, and downtown Aberdeen. Also appreciated, donations of children’s books to stock the boxes.

“We’d like to make sure kids who come to the park have something to read,” Allred says. “Literacy is a problem with children and adults. This will help.”

To donate books or painting skills contact Cruce at tcphurst@gmail.com.

Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.

