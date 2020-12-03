All the Broken People

By Leah Konen

G.P.Putnam

Wow! What a Gordian knot of a plot. One you won’t figure out until the last line of the last page.

This is a “thriller of thrillers.”

A single woman escaping from an abusive relationship, staying alone in a remote cabin in the tall snows of a New England winter is already full of suspense. Then she meets friendly neighbors John and Vera, who become even more friendly. Maybe too friendly.

Together, the three hatch a plot, ( think all the tales of all the long dead artists you’ve ever heard of), to boost John’s art career and their finances. What could possibly go wrong?

Broken people? The woods and the world are full of them. Here, each has a story, a reason to lie or be lied to. Who can you trust to tell the truth?

Disclaimer: Leah Konen, the book’s author, was my creative writing student at UNC-Chapel Hill. A good writer. Of course she earned an A in my class!

After reading “Broken People” and being kept up half the night, going around bleary-eyed until I found out who the real killer really was, I should have given her an A-plus. If you liked “Gone Girl,” “Woman on a Train” or “The Woman in the Window,” run, rush, don’t wait a minute, to get and read this one. And cheer, be proud of a UNC grad writing right up there with the best-sellers. You go, girl! And remember your Carolina blue roots.

Whose Woods These Are

By John Lane

Mercer University Press

You think you know somebody, then they go and knock your socks off. John Lane (a native of Southern Pines) and I go way, way back. I knew him first and foremost as poet, naturalist and teacher. We met doing the faculty at S.C. Governor’s School in the 1970s and have kept in touch as our careers have spiraled and enfolded. Recently I reviewed his book on “hawk watching.” Now comes this novel, and my gosh, what a novel. And what a perfect title. Lane knows woods and hunters, dogs, deer and territory. Property lines. This isn’t Hatfields versus McCoys. It’s modern day more, more deeply entwined in community and culture.

When a much beloved, elderly man and neighbor goes missing on Thanksgiving Day there is more than concern. Old Doc is believed to have been shot by an errant deer hunter, and there’s his bloodied jacket left behind to prove it. But where is the body and on whose land had the shooting occurred?

Lane’s love of the natural world is evident in every word, but here his characters walk and talk and hunt with such authenticity you would follow them in the wet, wild, wooly dark to kingdom come.

A marvelous read. I could not put it down. If James Dickey’s “Deliverance” made a super movie, “Whose Woods” could make a better one!

Ruth Moose is a longtime reviewer for The Pilot. She recently retired from her position as a creative writing instructor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days