All the Broken People
By Leah Konen
G.P.Putnam
Wow! What a Gordian knot of a plot. One you won’t figure out until the last line of the last page.
This is a “thriller of thrillers.”
A single woman escaping from an abusive relationship, staying alone in a remote cabin in the tall snows of a New England winter is already full of suspense. Then she meets friendly neighbors John and Vera, who become even more friendly. Maybe too friendly.
Together, the three hatch a plot, ( think all the tales of all the long dead artists you’ve ever heard of), to boost John’s art career and their finances. What could possibly go wrong?
Broken people? The woods and the world are full of them. Here, each has a story, a reason to lie or be lied to. Who can you trust to tell the truth?
Disclaimer: Leah Konen, the book’s author, was my creative writing student at UNC-Chapel Hill. A good writer. Of course she earned an A in my class!
After reading “Broken People” and being kept up half the night, going around bleary-eyed until I found out who the real killer really was, I should have given her an A-plus. If you liked “Gone Girl,” “Woman on a Train” or “The Woman in the Window,” run, rush, don’t wait a minute, to get and read this one. And cheer, be proud of a UNC grad writing right up there with the best-sellers. You go, girl! And remember your Carolina blue roots.
Whose Woods These Are
By John Lane
Mercer University Press
You think you know somebody, then they go and knock your socks off. John Lane (a native of Southern Pines) and I go way, way back. I knew him first and foremost as poet, naturalist and teacher. We met doing the faculty at S.C. Governor’s School in the 1970s and have kept in touch as our careers have spiraled and enfolded. Recently I reviewed his book on “hawk watching.” Now comes this novel, and my gosh, what a novel. And what a perfect title. Lane knows woods and hunters, dogs, deer and territory. Property lines. This isn’t Hatfields versus McCoys. It’s modern day more, more deeply entwined in community and culture.
When a much beloved, elderly man and neighbor goes missing on Thanksgiving Day there is more than concern. Old Doc is believed to have been shot by an errant deer hunter, and there’s his bloodied jacket left behind to prove it. But where is the body and on whose land had the shooting occurred?
Lane’s love of the natural world is evident in every word, but here his characters walk and talk and hunt with such authenticity you would follow them in the wet, wild, wooly dark to kingdom come.
A marvelous read. I could not put it down. If James Dickey’s “Deliverance” made a super movie, “Whose Woods” could make a better one!
Ruth Moose is a longtime reviewer for The Pilot. She recently retired from her position as a creative writing instructor at UNC-Chapel Hill.
