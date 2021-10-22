This column brings a mixed bag of tricks: historical fiction, mysteries and general fiction.

Emily’s House

By Amy Belding Brown

Berkley

Emily Dickinson’s story is told from the perspective of Margaret Maher, Dickinson’s longtime maid.

Margaret joins the Dickinson household in what is supposed to be a temporary capacity. She wants to save money for a trip west to join her brothers in California. The temporary position lasted for the next 30 years.

In this historical fiction volume, Margaret sheds light on the mysterious poet. I’m glad I read this prior to watching the Apple+ series titled “Dickinson,” which is told in a very strange way. It was one of those shows that, even though I wasn’t quite sure what to make of it, I kept watching anyway. The book is more informative (and likely closer to the truth).

The Personal Librarian

By Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Berkley

I thoroughly enjoyed this historical novel, based on the story of Belle da Costa Greene. This intelligent young woman talked herself into a job as J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, caring and curating his collections of both books and art.

Always looming in the background is her well-kept secret: she is “passing.” The daughter of Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard, who is well known for his advocacy for equality, her skin is light enough that she can put her heritage down to a Portuguese ancestor. Belle’s mother has raised her children to pass as white because she feels that they will be more able to move about society freely, and they will be able to support themselves with good jobs. This caused a rift between her and Richard, who eventually moves on.

Belle is a fierce negotiator when it comes to purchasing books at a good price and becomes almost a member of the Morgan family.

It’s fun to learn about historical figures, especially ones that are new to the reader.

The Family Plot

By Megan Collins

Atria Books

This is one unusual family! The Lighthouses are obsessed with the topic of true crime, and the townspeople try to avoid them if at all possible.

Dahlia Lighthouse, now 26, returns to the island after the death of her father, still haunted by the disappearance of her twin brother, Andy, 10 years earlier.

When her father’s plot is opened for the planned burial, to Dahlia’s horror, Andy’s body is already there, with a massive hole in his skull.

Talk is that Andy was the victim of a serial killer who had been operating around that time, but family members are acting in a strange manner. Brother Charlie is creating a museum highlighting the family’s research into famous murder victims. Sister Tate is making dioramas portraying crime scenes, and their mother is acting as though nothing is wrong.

The plot is ingenious, and you won’t figure out the answers until the end.

Danger at the Cove

By Hannah Dennison

Minotaur

Evie Mead and her sister Margot are pleased with how renovations are coming along at Tregarrick Rock Hotel. Opening day is coming soon.

But when Margot’s old friends from Hollywood, Louise, arrives unexpectedly, everything goes awry. Louise, who is supposedly in mourning for her recently deceased husband, is also demanding. Evie wishes she could send her elsewhere to stay, but Margot talks her into letting Louise remain.

When two deaths occur, one of them a staff member, Evie and Louise find the future of the hotel may be in jeopardy.

Buried treasure, a handsome Australian and events that happened before Evie and Margot ever came to the island play a part in the goings on.

I like these sisters and the other characters in the book series.

Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.

