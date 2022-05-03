The Country Bookshop is sponsoring several author events in May. Most of the events are free to attend, but due to space limitations, advance registration is required. Books will be available for purchase at in-person events.
11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 4: “Live Caught”
R. Cathey Daniels will be at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, to talk about her novel “Live Caught.” This is a survival adventure which dives deep into the mystifying relationship between hope and choice, and examines the peril of remaining in an untenable situation rather than taking that terrifying first step toward change. This is a free event, reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
2 P.M. SATURDAY, MAY 7: “The Homewreckers”
The New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews will talk about her new novel, “The Homewreckers” at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. When a slick Hollywood producer shows up in her hometown of Savannah, Ga., Hattie Kavanaugh gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: star in a beach house renovation reality show called "The Homewreckers," cast against a male lead who may be a love interest, or may be the ultimate antagonist. Tickets are $28.99 at TicketMeSandhills.com, and include a copy of the book.
12 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: “Search”
Michelle Huneven will talk about her newest novel, “Search,” via Zoom. Written in the form of a memoir, “Search” follows the members of a search committee as they seek a new pastor for their church congregation. The narrator is a restaurant-review writer; meals at local restaurants and in committee members' homes occur in the course of the story. Recipes for 25 of the dishes are included. Huneven's work has been nationally recognized and she's been a recipient of a James Beard Award for feature writing with recipes. This is a free event, register to attend at TicketMeSandhills.com.
4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: “Wingwalkers”
Taylor Brown, a North Carolina resident, will talk about his newest novel at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. “Wingwalkers” is the story of a former World War I ace pilot and his wingwalker wife barnstorming across Depression-era America, performing acts of aerial daring. Taylor Brown creates a heart-pounding plot, and his gorgeous descriptions of Southern terrain from the air resonate just as much. This is a free event, reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
5:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 17: “The Year of the Horses”
In partnership with the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, The Country Bookshop will host Courtney Maum at 555 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, to celebrate her memoir, “The Year of the Horses.” The memoir covers Courtney's return to a childhood passion of horseback riding after a 30-year departure, and rides her way back from depression. As she finds her way, once again, through the world of contemporary horseback riding--Courtney becomes reacquainted with herself not only as a rider but as a mother, wife, daughter, writer and woman. This is a free event, reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
11 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 18: “The Grand Design”
Joy Callaway, a North Carolina resident, will be at the Weymouth Center, 555 W. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, to talk about her newest novel, “The Grand Design.” In 1908, young Dorothy Tuckerman chafes under the bland, beige traditions of her socialite circles. Only the aristocracy’s annual summer trips to The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia spark her imagination. An unexpected romance with an Italian race car driver gives Dorothy a taste of the passion and adventure she wants. But her family intervenes. Thirty-eight years later, as World War II draws to a close, Dorothy has done everything a woman in the early twentieth century should not: she has divorced her husband—scandalous—and established America’s first interior design firm—shocking. Now, Dorothy returns to The Greenbrier with the assignment to restore it to something even greater than its original glory. Based on the true story of famed designer Dorothy Draper, “The Grand Design” is a moving tale of one woman’s quest to transform the walls that hold her captive. This is a free event, reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
2 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 22: “Death Cake”
Local author Jeri Board will be at the Clara McLean House, 20 First Village Drive, Pinehurst, to talk about “Death Cake.” This is a story of four 20-somethings who are directly, and inadvertently, involved in the death of a woman. This character-driven novel unfolds in a complex tapestry woven of greed, deceit, and revenge. This is a free event, reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
