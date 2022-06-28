The Country Bookshop is sponsoring several author events in July, with something in store for the whole family.
1 P.M. WEDNESDAY, July 13
Pablo Picasso was the most influential and perplexing artist of his age, and the turning points of his career and salient facets of his private life have intrigued the world for decades. The Country Bookshop’s Kimberly Daniels Taws will be in conversation with author Hugh Eakin, senior editor at Foreign Affairs, to talk about his book “Picasso’s War.” Each ticket to this virtual event includes an autographed copy of the book. Tickets are $32.99 at TicketMeSandhills.com.
6 P.M. FRIDAY, July 15
Rick Ridgeway calculates that he has spent over five years of his life sleeping in tents. Those nights taught him to “distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence” throughout the rest of his life. From the first American ascent of K2 to the first known traverse of Borneo, Ridgeway reflects on his journey from outdoor adventurer to unlikely environmental activist in “Life Lived Wild.” Ridgeway will talk about his outdoor explorations and making of his book at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
4 P.M. TUESDAY, July 26
Geared toward children ages 3-10 and their families, The Country Bookshop hosts author/illustrator Matt Myers and author Maya Myers for story time to celebrate the release of “The World’s Longest Licorice Rope.” A $5 ticket includes entrance to the event, a swag bag and $5 gift certificate that can be used toward the purchase of a featured book. The event will be held at The Country Bookshop, 140 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Buy tickets at TicketMeSandhills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.