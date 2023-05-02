The Country Bookshop is sponsoring several author events in May. Most of the events are free to attend, but due to space limitations, advance registration is required. Books are available for purchase at in-person events.
Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m.
‘Her Majesty’s Airship’
S.C. Gwynne, author of “Empire of A Summer Moon,” joins Kimberly Daniels Taws of The Country Bookshop to talk about his latest book, “His Majesty’s Airship: The Life and Tragic Death of the World’s Largest Flying Machine.” This is a free event; reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m.
‘The Secret Book of Flora Lee’
Patti Callahan Henry, author of “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” and “Surviving Savannah,” will speak about her latest book, “The Secret Book of Flora Lee.” She is the co-host and co-creator of the popular weekly online live web show and podcast Friends and Fiction. This is a free event; reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Wednesday, May 10, at 5 p.m.
‘This Isn’t Going to End Well’
Daniel Wallace, author of “Big Fish,” will be at The Country Bookshop in conversation with Kimberly Daniels Taws to discuss his memoir “This Isn’t Going to End Well: The True Story of a Man I Thought I Knew.” This is the first nonfiction book for the head of the UNC Chapel Hill’s creative writing department about trying to come to terms with the life and death of his multi-talented longtime friend and brother-in-law, who had been his biggest hero and inspiration, in a poignant, lyrical and moving memoir. This is a free event; reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m.
‘Italy on a Plate’
The Country Bookshop and ETC are partnering to host Susan Gravely at ETC, 111 W. Main St., in historic downtown Aberdeen. Gravely founded Vietri, America’s largest Italian ceramics importing company of artisan-crafted dinnerware and home and garden accessories, after a family trip to Italy, where they fell in love with the colorful hand-painted dinnerware of the Amalfi Coast. She will chat about her book “Italy on a Plate,” a cookbook celebrating 40 years as founder and creative director of the company. The book includes a foreword by Frances Mayes, author of “Under the Tuscan Sun,” and is an exploration into what makes Italy so magical and includes recipes and features homes of the close friends Gravely has made during her years of Italian travels. Tickets are $10 and include a complimentary beverage, and 25 percent off all Vietri products. Purchase tickets online at eloisetradingco.com.
Wednesday, May 17, at 11 a.m.
‘All the Pretty Places’
Joy Callaway, the author of “The Grand Design” and “The Fifth Avenue Artists Society,” wll discuss her new book, “All The Pretty Places.” Callaway illuminates the life of her great- great-grandmother in this book of historical fiction, examining the life-changing effects of the beauty of nature and how that splendor was restricted to the rich and privileged in the Gilded Age. This is a free event at the Weymouth Center, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. Reserve your seat at TicketMeSandhills.com.
