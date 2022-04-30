Michelle Huneven

The Country Bookshop will host author Michelle Huneven for a free, virtual book talk on Wednesday, May 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Huneven’s fifth novel, “Search,” is about the individual and group dynamics that happen when Dana, a restaurant critic, food writer and longtime member of her congregation, is asked to serve on the church committee to hire a new minister. Huneven thoughtfully explores how leadership and charisma work in our polarized age, how institutions and the people who belong to them shape our lives all in a quick and engaging read.

"The moment I read this book I knew we had to bring Michelle to our community somehow. I have been chatting with the publicist about this since November and am so pleased that the moment to have a conversation with the author is finally almost here" said Kimberly Taws, general manager of The Country Bookshop.

"In the hands of a thoughtful book club, this book could possibly lead to some of the most interesting discussions that one could have because of the subject matter. If you have been a part of any committee especially any church committee then you will find value in this novel," said Angie Tally of The Country Bookshop. 

Huneven’s earlier novels, “Round Rock” and “Jamesland,” were both New York Times notable books and also finalists for the LA Times Book Award. Blame was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and also a finalist for the LA Times Book Award. Off Course, her fourth book, was New York Times Editor’s Choice.

Huneven has received a GE Younger Writers Award, a Whiting Award for Fiction and a Guggenheim fellowship. She earned her M.F.A. at the Iowa Writer¹s Workshop and, for many years, reviewed restaurants and wrote about food for the Los Angeles Times, the LA Weekly and other publications. She received a James Beard award for “feature writing with recipes” and an assortment of other awards for food journalism. She currently teaches undergraduate creative writing at UCLA.

Register to attend the book discussion on May 11, 12 to 1 p.m., online at TicketMeSandhills.com. All registrants will receive a link to watch the conversation live as well as a post-conversation video link to watch at their leisure.

