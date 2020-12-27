The COVID-19 pandemic may have affected schools, restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms, but three Moore County librarians are fighting to keep it from marginalizing services.
Because nothing takes the mind off problems like a good book.
“What are we going to do?” thought Amanda Brown, Southern Pines library director, who never dreamed interruptions would continue this long. How to maintain some services for parents, children and military families? Seniors who need the computers and copy machines?
Because hours, programs and regulations are subject to change (websites may not be current) …
“What about the bookmobile that goes to retirement and nursing homes?” adds Alice Thomas, Moore County library director in Carthage, with branches in Aberdeen, Vass, Pinebluff and Robbins.
Audrey Moriarty, executive director of Given Library and Tufts Archives also thought the restrictions would be temporary – a good time for maintenance and repairs. But when the Pinehurst facility reopened in May, adaptations like curb service and quarantining returned books for 96 hours made each transaction twice as labor-intensive
All three recognize how important libraries are for socialization in a community with an older population. Moriarty sees the same faces every day — some are retirees who sit awhile, read the newspapers and magazines, ask advice and chat with friends — a contact mechanism not as gratifying through Twitter, Instagram or SnapChat. “It’s like a community living room,” says Moriarty.
Thomas is also concerned about the effects interrupted service is having on her clients: “We have a couple that comes and stands outside every day to use the Wi-Fi. This is a big problem in the northern part of the county.”
Library computers enable people to apply for jobs, negotiate banking and insurance.
Libraries have long been noted as a place people can “shop” without being approached by a salesperson.
All four branches of Moore County Library in Carthage — and the Bookmobile — remain closed to the public, although cardholders may place holds on books to be delivered on established routes. Story time and other services continue online. Some directives on how to proceed came from the county, Thomas says.
“When we’re closed (salaried) employees worked from home,” she says.
Part-timers were subject to reduced hours or furlough. Remaining library employees staff curbside deliveries, pick-ups and dispense information by phone.
Southern Pines Library reopened curbside service in May; the building is now open with limited access to certain areas.
“We’ve tried to create programs to fit the problem,” Brown says. Their popular story time happens outdoors, weather permitting. An outdoor candy hunt was held earlier this month. SPARK, the self-serve kiosk for borrowing and returning books, is still available 24/7.
Throughout the library system, return dates and late fees have been relaxed.
One positive outcome: as of November, all Moore County Schools students may use student ID cards to borrow books or access e-books and online research. Call any library for details.
Pandemic or not, libraries remain a safe haven, a place where parents are comfortable bringing their children, Moriarty maintains. And not just for books.
“We’re an information resource, even for people who stop by and ask where they should eat breakfast,” says Moriarty.
“It’s a public resource, a place where people recently relocated to the area can come in and say ‘Hi, I’m new…’” as a way to get acquainted, Brown adds.
Obviously, these dedicated librarian/managers aren’t giving in to the virus, or the restrictions it imposes.
“The digital age didn’t kill us, as predicted,” Brown says. And neither will COVID-19.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
