Bonecutter

Lydia Bonecutter

Meredith College has selected Lydia Bonecutter, of Pinehurst, as one of two members of the incoming Class of 2025 to receive the Meredith Presidential scholarship, one of the college’s top academic awards.

Bonecutter is a senior at Pinecrest High School, where she has been active in the Speech and Debate Team, Spanish Club, Pinecrest Players and Spectrum Club. She was selected for the North Carolina Governor's School, National Honor Society and was a junior marshal. Bonecutter is a Girl Scout who has earned Bronze and Silver awards and is working toward the Gold Award. Her Silver award project involved creating bilingual literacy packets for Hope Academy, a preschool at the Northern Moore Family Resource Center.

She will participate in Meredith's Honors College and plans to major in psychology.

Presidential Scholars, like Meredith Legacy Scholars, represent the top tier of honors students at Meredith College. The Presidential Scholarship provides full tuition and selection of the recipient is based on merit, including superior academic achievement, intellectual promise and leadership ability.

