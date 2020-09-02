The rain held off, and intermittent clouds made it a pleasant day as 32 teams took the field at the National Athletic Village for the 13th Annual Backyard Bocce Bash to benefit Sandhills Children’s Center. Courts were spread out, and masks were distributed to all the teams.
After the last bocce ball had been rolled in the single elimination finals, The Corona Karens were named the champions.
Teams that were eliminated the first round had the option of buying into the losers’ bracket. Competition was intense, but team Tipsy Sidewinders (right) came out on top as the No. 1 losing team.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit children who have special developmental needs at Sandhills Children’s Center.
