Rachel Board will make her professional theater debut this summer with Prairie Repertory Theatre.

Board, a graduate of Union Pines High School, currently a student at South Dakota State University, looks forward to working with the professional theatre company in Brookings, S.D.

Board will serve in various areas this summer, beginning with house managing “Quilters,” the second show of the season, followed by stage managing “The Gin Game.” Board makes her onstage debut in the final show of the season in the ensemble of the award-winning musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“I chose to do PRT this summer as this is the last summer before I graduate, and I wanted to be as involved in theater as I could,” Board says. “When PRT was cancelled last year, it was so shocking and sad as that would have been our 50th season. This year is neat as we have a second 50th season, so to speak, and it is really cool to be a part of things returning to normal.”

Board is the daughter of Angie and Todd Board of Carthage.

