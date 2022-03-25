After the sell-out premiere of Weymouth Center’s new evening series, “Live from the Great Room” in March, excitement is mounting for the Friday, April 1 event, a new-grass roots music acoustic adventure with Brittany Haas, Joe Walsh and Brittany Karlson. Walsh is an acclaimed master of American roots music, mandolinist, and songwriter. Haas is a master fiddle player and sought-after collaborator and session musician. They will be joined by bassist/vocalist Brittany Karlson.
The intimate Great Room setting, with drinks served in the Library reflects a time when James and Katharine Boyd entertained in their beautiful stately home, now in its centennial year.
Roots music isn't made in a vacuum. It's the creation of a community, of a circle of friends, of a teacher and a student, and a historical perspective. It’s something to be passed back and forth to be treasured. Walsh has toured with countless artists, collaborated with other master musicians like Darol Anger and the Gibson Brothers, founded the progressive string band Joy Kills Sorrow in the early 2000s, and is currently on faculty at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He plays and sings with the kind of ease that comes from years of practice and creation. The touch of sawdust in his vocals, or the buzz of the mandolin strings may hint at the deep rural roots of this music, but what he’s creating now is a new kind of tradition. His first inspiration came as a teenager when he heard David Grisman, and then again when first hearing Del McCoury. The music he heard at that young age opened a window to new harmonic possibilities and started Walsh exploring how to create new American roots music.
Brittany Haas is widely regarded as one of the most influential fiddlers of her generation. A prodigious youth, Haas began touring with Darol Anger’s Republic of Strings at the age of fourteen. At seventeen, she released her debut, self-titled solo album, produced by Anger. Haas continued to tour and record while earning a degree in Evolutionary Biology at Princeton University where she also minored in Music Performance. It was during her time at Princeton that Brittany was asked to join the seminal chamber-grass band Crooked Still, with whom she has made four recordings and toured the world.
Bassist/vocalist Brittany Karlson joins Walsh and Haas. An adventurous musician with roots in jazz, American old time and bluegrass, and improvised music, she has performed across the USA, Canada, and Europe in a variety of ensemble settings, including American old-time/bluegrass/Swedish string band The Goodbye Girls with Molly Tuttle, Allison de Groot, and Lena Jonsson.
Doors open on April 1 at 6:30pm for the 7pm show and tickets are available online at weymouthcenter.org/event-calendar. Tickets are $30 supporters and $35 General Admission, a cash bar for cocktails and other beverages will be available. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
