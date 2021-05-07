The Kiwanis of the Sandhills members are in the throes of their annual blueberry sale. Preorders must be received by May 31, with pick up Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park.
“Our blueberries will be picked the day before the pickup day and come from a North Carolina farm,” says a spokesman.
A flat of 12 pints costs $32, (that is $2.67 per pint), and they freeze easily for use all year long.
The proceeds from the sale help support children of the community via programs and scholarships.
Order online at https://www.blueberries-sandhillskiwanis.org or call (910 688-3640.
