Watch handmade pottery emerge from a kiln, learn how traditional hooked rugs get their shape, and see a simple block of wood become a a toy car — these experiences and more take place this July for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County.
The month-long event showcases 13 studios and galleries located along three Henderson County trails curated by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. The trails are Touring the Heart of Hendersonville, Wandering Flat Rock and Finding Wonders in the Outskirts.
“July is a wonderful time to explore the studios and galleries of these talented artists,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of Henderson County Tourism. “Art enthusiasts can follow each trail completely, or they can pick and choose based on personal preferences.”
Artists represented along the trails include potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, fiber artists and more. Several galleries exhibit local and regional art, from functional to decorative.
In addition to holding regular visiting hours, artists along the trails host special events for Craft Trails Month. Dian Magie Pottery loads her custom-built wood-fired kiln with pottery on July 1. Magie will fire the kiln on July 3 and unload finished pieces on July 6.
Art MoB Studios hosts rug-hooking demonstrations every Monday in July, as well as basket-making demonstrations on July 9 and 21, and a face jug demonstration on July 23. On July 24, Apple Country Woodcrafters holds an open house. Stop by Sweet Magnolia Gallery Wednesday-Saturday to see Melina Lawton create her one-of-a-kind jewelry.
While most galleries keep regular hours, some studios are open by appointment only, so visitors should call ahead.
For info about Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County — including maps, artist pro- files and a listing of special events — go to http://www. VisitHendersonvilleNC. org/businesses/craft-trails or call (800) 828-4244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.