Rodney Leftwich Pottery

Courtesy of Rodney Leftwich Pottery

Watch handmade pottery emerge from a kiln, learn how traditional hooked rugs get their shape, and see a simple block of wood become a a toy car — these experiences and more take place this July for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County.

The month-long event showcases 13 studios and galleries located along three Henderson County trails curated by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. The trails are Touring the Heart of Hendersonville, Wandering Flat Rock and Finding Wonders in the Outskirts.

“July is a wonderful time to explore the studios and galleries of these talented artists,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of Henderson County Tourism. “Art enthusiasts can follow each trail completely, or they can pick and choose based on personal preferences.”

Artists represented along the trails include potters, woodworkers, jewelry makers, fiber artists and more. Several galleries exhibit local and regional art, from functional to decorative.

In addition to holding regular visiting hours, artists along the trails host special events for Craft Trails Month. Dian Magie Pottery loads her custom-built wood-fired kiln with pottery on July 1. Magie will fire the kiln on July 3 and unload finished pieces on July 6.

Art MoB Studios hosts rug-hooking demonstrations every Monday in July, as well as basket-making demonstrations on July 9 and 21, and a face jug demonstration on July 23. On July 24, Apple Country Woodcrafters holds an open house. Stop by Sweet Magnolia Gallery Wednesday-Saturday to see Melina Lawton create her one-of-a-kind jewelry.

While most galleries keep regular hours, some studios are open by appointment only, so visitors should call ahead.

For info about Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County — including maps, artist pro- files and a listing of special events — go to http://www. VisitHendersonvilleNC. org/businesses/craft-trails or call (800) 828-4244.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days