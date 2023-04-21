Unquestionably one of the world’s best aerial exhibition teams, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Wings Over Wayne Air Show at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro on May 20 and 21. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day with free admission and parking. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m., with an impressive array of flying exhibitions scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Typically held every other year and the largest air show in North Carolina, the Blue Angels attracted over 200,000 spectators to Seymour Johnson for their last headline performance in 2017.
“We look forward to showcasing the combat-proven F/A18 Super Hornet, the mainstay of modern naval air power, and the C-130J Super Hercules, the premier logistics support aircraft of the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Blue Angels Commanding Officer and Flight Leader (#1) Alexander Armatas. “Both aircraft operate worldwide carrying out the Navy and Marine Corps mission.”
The first-ever female fighter pilot on the Blue Angels jet demonstration squadron, Lt. Amanda Lee of Minnesota, will be flying left-wing (No. 3) in the formation.
Scheduled Air Show performances include U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor demonstration, USMC C-130J Fat Albert Super Hercules, F-16 Viper combined arms demonstration, Carbon Fiber MX Aircraft plane show by Rob Holland, a Pearl Harbor re-enactment – Tora! Tora! Tora!, Jelly Belly demonstration by stunt pilot Kent Pietsch, Ace Maker T-33 air exhibition, Manfred Radius Sailplane demonstration, de Havilland Vampire jet warbird demonstration by Jerry “Vlad” Conley, Third Strike Wingwalkers featuring the world’s only all-female team, P-51 Swamp Fox Mustang exhibition, Pitts Model 12 show by Trevor Rafferty and World War II-era P-40 demonstration.
New ground activities at the air show include a 40,000-square-foot hangar dedicated to STEM exhibits (science, technology, engineering and math) from government, industry, education, entertainment and defense partners. G-Force Robotics is helping to organize this educational and hands-on event with exhibitors nationwide.
Scheduled static aircraft displays include F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35A Lightning II, F-33B Kingfisher, T-6 Texan, B-52 Stratofortress, C-5 Galaxy, E-3 Sentry, KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-130 Hercules, UNC Health helicopter, British Spitfire, Sharp Nemesis NXT, P-51 Swamp Fox, NC Highway Patrol helicopter and Cessna-172 Skyhawk.
A Blue Angels-themed Kids Zone, for children 2 years and up, will be available in one of the large aircraft hangars. Admission for all-day access is $10.
Concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase on the base. Free drinking water will be onsite. Attendees may bring clear, factory-sealed, reusable water bottles, 32-ounces or less, and lawn chairs. Not allowed are coolers, large backpacks, pets or tailgating. Visitors to the air show are encouraged to bring some form of hearing protection.
Admission and parking is free, but attendees may opt to upgrade their experience by purchasing bleacher seat tickets ($30-$35) and Kids Zone tickets ($10).
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is home to the 4th Fighter Wing, formed in 1942 for the air war over Europe. Today, the F-15E Strike Eagles of the 4th Wing provide operational support worldwide, whenever and wherever needed. In addition, two Air Force Reserve units reside at Seymour Johnson, the 916th Air Refueling Wing, and the 414th Fighter Group.
