Interpreting art via flowers is a growing gallery trend. Come springtime, museum art galleries around the country are sponsoring floral interpretive exhibits, both to highlight their collections and draw visitors.
Here locally, the Garden Club of the Sandhills will usher in the spring flowering season by hosting the 2023 “Blooming Art” exhibit at the historic Campbell House Galleries in Southern Pines, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The inspiration for this art exhibit evolved from the very popular annual North Carolina Museum of Art showcase, “Art in Bloom,” which is celebrating its seventh year.
“Blooming Art” highlights talented local garden club members, professional floral designers and local artists. Each will choose a painting or object d’art and create a floral arrangement interpreting the artwork. While the interpretative florals are inspired primarily by the works of local artists, quite a few interesting pieces are from private collections.
Amateur designers participating this year are members of the Southern Pines, Olmsted, Pinehurst and Linden Garden Clubs, Weymouth Dirt Gardeners and, of course, many members of the Garden Club of the Sandhills.
Among professional floral designers exhibiting is Carol Dowd, owner of Botanicals Fabulous Flowers and Events and a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers. She has exhibited and won numerous design awards at the North Carolina Museum of Art and other competitions in the area.
Other professional designers participating are Matt Hollyfield, owner of Hollyfield Design; Leslie Habets, owner of Jack Hadden Floral and Event Designs; Crystal Blue, floral designer; Ellen Burke, artist and instructor at Hollyhocks Gallery; Jeremy Bowden, of Calico Corner Florist; and Bill McPhail, of Always Flowers Florist, Fayetteville.
This year the Garden Club of the Sandhills is pleased to welcome Cynthia Ballantyne who is participating for the first time. Ballantyne has exhibited for two years in “Art in Bloom” at the Boston Fine Art Museum, which is celebrating its 36th year. Other first-time exhibitors are John and Catherine Earp, Dennis Porzio and Hilarie Blevins, associate professor at Sandhills Community College.
In addition, members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, with help from local artist Courtney Herndon and volunteer Hartley Fitts, created paintings made with alcohol ink. These beautiful paintings will be paired with flower arrangements to be displayed as part of the exhibition.
The Garden Club of the Sandhills’ first “Blooming Art” exhibit, held in March 2019, was tremendously successful. Over 20 floral arrangements interpreting paintings, stained glass, needlepoint designs, sculptures and quilts were chosen by the local floral designers. Visitors from around the region went away awed by the talent of these local artists and floral designers and felt the event should be an annual exhibit for the area. This enthusiasm inspired club members to reach for the best in producing “Blooming Art” annually. After missing the last two years, “Blooming Art” is back in bloom!
“Our members are excited and busy planning for 2023. This is an opportunity to share with the community a passion for horticulture in the form of interpretative floral designs. For one fabulous weekend, an abundance of flowers and art will be on display,” says Club President Victoria Adkins.
The public can look forward to these amazing floral designers who will share their beautiful art, expressionistic floral arrangements and joy of flowers with the public, she adds. “The Garden Club of the Sandhills is grateful for their passion, creativity, and generosity that will undoubtedly transform the Campbell House galleries into a fragrant work of art.”
All monies raised by the “Blooming Art” exhibit will help the club fund or provide continuing support in the local area with annual scholarships for students in the Horticulture Program at Sandhills Community College, projects of the Sandhills Horticulture Gardens as well as horticultural programs for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
The exhibit at The Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, is open to the public Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Advanced event tickets are $15 and available through TicketMeSandhills.com/events/blooming-art-4-1-2023.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst; at Dune Berry Resort Wear, 120 Market Square, Pinehurst; at The Pilot offices, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines; or call (910) 693-2516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.