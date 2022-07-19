What could be better than celebrating your 100th birthday with family and friends? Winning the bridge tournament held in your honor and eating your cake too, that’s what!
Hal Blake was feted at the Sandhills Bridge Center on Thursday, July 14, with a festive lunch followed by bridge, his favorite pastime.
“I suspected they had something planned,” Blake said, with a twinkle in his eye. “I just went along with it.”
With 18 tables playing, Blake and his partner, Arnie Lipson, ended the day in first place.
“He is pretty incredible,” said Connie Dominguez, who organized the party with Sue Lloyd. Dominguez also teaches bridge and will be leading a class beginning in August at Sandhills Community College.
Blake said he “restricts” himself to playing just once a week. He’s also played golf, sailed and traveled, and he and his wife still enjoy cribbage.
“But bridge is my game. I like the competitive nature of it,” he says.
Born in the small town of Marlboro, Mass., Blake’s parents taught him how to play bridge when he was 12 years old. He worked as a civil engineer in New York and New Jersey, before retiring to Seven Lakes, where he and Marjorie lived for 34 years. The couple moved to Pine Knoll, in Southern Pines, in 2017.
He spent his actual birthday — Tuesday, July 12 — with his great-grandson, Paxton Parker, who turned 4-years-old the same day. Blake also shares his birthday with another great-grandson, Castin Blake, who turned 16.
Following play at Sandhills Bridge Center last Thursday, Blake was presented with an honorary plaque from the American Contract Bridge League.
Another perk of becoming a centenarian? Blake is now able to enjoy his weekly game of bridge free of charge, a gift that’ll keep on giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.