Classically trained violinists playing hip-hop, a YouTube sensation with more than 30 million views, and an audience-engaging Celtic/Bluegrass/Americana band are among the acts lined up for the Depot District Music Fest, Saturday, June 12, in Lexington.
Returning to the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater after a one-year pandemic pause, the festival celebrates community, music and the city’s full-steam-ahead progress toward the district’s revitalization.
Three of the four bands — Black Violin, Scythian and Abigail Dowd — were on tap to play the festival a year ago. Organizers are excited to have all three lined up again, along with Rhett Price, a violin virtuoso whose career has skyrocketed from homeless to rising star thanks to the power of YouTube.
“We wanted to bring together a blend of genres that would flow well and have crossover appeal to a variety of audiences. We were very purposeful in that,” says Terra Greene, city manager of Lexington.
Despite the variety of genres, all four acts have a common theme. Their sounds are built around the power and energy of stringed instruments.
Headliner Black Violin consists of two classically trained musicians — Kev Marcus and Wil B — who have carved a genre-bending niche by playing hip-hop and contemporary music on the violin and viola. Black Violin’s latest album received a Grammy nomination earlier this year. In recent months, the artists have received publicity on such national networks as CBS, CNN and MSNBC.
Scythian is another genre bender. This quartet of college friends from Washington, D.C., is led by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka. They fuse the sounds of Celtic, Americana and bluegrass into a high-energy show that engages all audience members, especially kids.
“All these artists, especially Scythian and Black Violin, really engage the youth and are strong believers in cultivating the arts,” Greene says.
Price is another violinist who samples the hip-hop genre and has drawn worldwide acclaim for his music. Dowd is a singer/songwriter/guitarist from Greensboro, who just released a new album in April. Her style of music dances between folk, rock and blues.
Gates open for the festival at 2 p.m. Dowd takes the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by Price at 3:45 p.m. and Scythian at 5:15 p.m. Black Violin is the final act, slated for 7:15 p.m.
Ticket holders are allowed exit and reentry into the amphitheater, and the event is family friendly. There will be food trucks on hand, as well as craft beverages at Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse and Bull City Ciderworks in the revitalized Depot District.
“It’s also an easy walk to our uptown Main Street district, which has most everything you can think of,” Greene says. “We even have an art crawl in Uptown Lexington the day before, so come make a weekend out of it.”
Tickets are $60 per person through June 11, and $75 per person the day of the event. Children 12 and younger receive free admission with a paying adult.
For information or to purchase tickets online, go to: www.DepotDistrictFest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.