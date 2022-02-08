The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia is open for Black History Month tours during February. The tour includes the Canary Cottage, former home of Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the grounds of the former Palmer Memorial Institute.
The museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources. Staff lead tours daily at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., departing from the Visitor’s Center. Come learn about Dr. Brown’s social justice activism, civic work and the impact that she had on her students. Tours are $2 per adult and $1 per child.
For more information, call (336) 449-3313, or visit www.historicsites.nc.gov/chb. The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum is located at 6136 Burlington Road, Gibsonville, NC 27249.
