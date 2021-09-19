Dobbins

Mary Catherine Dobbins

Mary Catherine Dobbins, of the Vass-Lobelia community, celebrated her 103rd birthday Thursday, Sept. 16.

“When asked to what she credits her longevity, her response was “Honor your mother and father and treat people the way you wish to be treated.”

On this life journey, Mary, affectionately called, Mama Mary, has been blessed to be a daughter, sibling, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, friend and confidant to many.

She has been an active member at Frye’s Chapel Free Will Baptist church in Vass since adolescence. She has lived through several historical events such as 19 U.S. presidents, the Great Depression, wars, the first walk on the moon, the explosion of space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, 9/11 and the election of the first African-American president.

“Mary Catherine is a pillar of the community, and is loved, admired and respected by many,” says a family member. “Please join the Dobbins and Kelly families in wishing her a happy birthday.”

