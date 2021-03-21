Annie M. White, of Southern Pines, celebrates her 101st birthday March 21, 2021.
White, also known as “Big Ma,” was born March 21,1920, in Wadesboro, in Anson County. She worked at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for more than 20 years in dietary and housekeeping.
White enjoys attending church. She was a member of Refuge Church of Our Lord for more than 50 years, then joined Christ Crusade. Both churches are in Southern Pines. White also collects church hats.
White enjoys watching basketball. She played basketball with Southern Pines Recreation for five years. She loves doing word search puzzles, shopping, dressing up and being with family and friends.
Annie was married to the late O.D. White. They had 11 children, Willie, Alice, Henry, Jimmy, Charles, Mary Lorraine, Nathaniel, Thomas Frank, Annie “Pat,” George and Lee Dale, along with adopted daughter, Sara.
“There are too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to count,” says a family member.
The family has planned a drive-by parade Sunday, March 21, on Henley Street, with lineup at 2 p.m. at Clayhole Pool Park. For information, call (910) 315-2475 or (910) 434-1813.
