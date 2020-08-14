The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a bike rodeo Friday, Aug. 28, at Downtown Southern Pines Park.
Two times (5 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m.) are available with room for 20 children per slot.
The event is free, but registration is required. Children ages 3 to 12 may participate.
“Bring your bike and helmet for bike races, obstacle courses and more,” says a spokesman.
Registration forms are available at facebook.com/TOSP.REC. For information, call Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
