The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department has issued a “biggest bubble” challenge for children ages 12 and under.
The first 30 to submit a picture of their child blowing the biggest bubble will win at prize. Images should be sent to bsampson@southernpines.net by 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
For information, call (910) 692-7376.
