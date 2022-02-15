The Rev. Stephen “Gutty” Gutridge has begun his ministry as the interim/transitional pastor at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen, stepping into his new role Jan. 16.
“Pastor Gutty” became a Christian as a young adult in college while attending Hurstbourne Baptist Church, in Louisville, Ky. The pastor ended every service with an altar call. God’s love and grace were so compelling that Gutty finally surrendered to the Master in the spring of 1969.
Soon after he wed Paula Ray and, following graduation from college, he went to work in industrial sales. He was transferred to the branch office in Villanova, Pa., in September 1970.
Christ became an increasingly more important part of his life. In August 1978, Pastor Gutty left the business world to prepare for full-time pastoral ministry. He attended Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer Theological Seminary), graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1981. During his seminary training, he served as a youth pastor in several congregations. In 1982, he was installed as the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Chester, Pa., and served there until 1985, when he and and his wife, Paula, founded Living Christ Ministries. Living Christ Ministries was the parent ministry for their very successful live phone-in radio program, “Curious About Christ,” that aired one-hour daily on WZZD radio, in Philadelphia. In March 1996, the Lord called him to a 10-year installed pastorate in Kennett Square, Pa.
Pastor Gutty has a very infectious enthusiasm for Jesus Christ and His Church. He was thrilled to serve Presbyterians for Renewal, in 2006-2007. He believes in the Christ-centered renewal of individuals that then renew churches and churches that renew denominations. In this role, he has served nine congregations as an interim/transitional pastor over a 19-year period.
Pastor Gutty has always had a heart for people that do not know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. He has been trained at the Billy Graham School of Evangelism, and other church growth and evangelism courses and seminars. Through the years, he has led hundreds of people to faith in Christ one on one and many more through his preaching.
He is an experienced conference and retreat speaker as well as a successful local church pastor and a radio talk show co-host with his wife. Pastor Gutty is always looking for ways to be relevant to an ever-changing culture without forgetting the needs of the established church membership.
He says often, “Let’s continue to be creative in shaping effective ministry without forgetting who brought us to the dance.”
Pastor Gutty and Paula have two grown sons and are blessed with two grandchildren. Their children and grandchildren are committed Christians, and all currently serve or have served in some type of ministry. The couple also have two dogs and, in the past, have loved and cared for four horses.
