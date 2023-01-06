James Patterson, one of the world’s bestselling authors, is returning to the Sandhills with veteran sports columnist Mike Lupica to discuss their newly released novel, “The House of Wolves,” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College.
The appearance is sponsored by The Country Bookshop and The Pilot, which owns the downtown Southern Pines business. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of their book.
“James Patterson loves our community and he was eager to return,” says Kimberly Daniels Taws, general manager of The Country Bookshop. “One of the things I learned about him during his last visit was how he applies his work to incredibly creative partners. His collaborations shine when he joins with talented people and pushes them a little bit out of their comfort zone.”
Lupica, a member of the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, spent most of his career as a sports columnist with the New York Daily News and was a panelist on ESPN’s The Sports Reporters for three decades. As a novelist, he has written 17 New York Times bestsellers, including “The Horsewoman,” which was his first collaboration with Patterson.
This upcoming appearance will be Lupica’s first visit to the Sandhills.
“The House of Wolves” tells the story of Jenny Wolf following the murder of her father. His untimely death leaves her in control of a multi-billion-dollar empire, including a newspaper, a football team and a holding company, and head of the most powerful family in California.
“While this book is a thriller, it has elements of the newspaper industry, of money, of people who own sports teams and all the intrigue that you see in some of our favorite TV shows,” Taws says. “It is a murder mystery that also incorporates family dynamics. It will be a real treat for them both to join us onstage at BPAC.”
Patterson has created many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, and I Funny.
Among his notable literary collaborations are “The President Is Missing,” with former President Bill Clinton, and the Max Einstein series, produced in partnership with the Albert Einstein estate.
Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over 3 million books to school kids and the military, donated more than $70 million to support education, and endowed over 5,000 college scholarships for teachers.
The National Book Foundation recently presented Patterson with the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community, and he is also the recipient of an Edgar Award and six Emmy Awards. In 2019, he was awarded the National Humanities Medal.
Taws notes that Patterson’s request to return to the Sandhills is a testament to how this community strongly and consistently supports literary events and author visits. She also credits Sandhills Community College with providing ample seating and parking to handle efficient, larger scale events.
“The BPAC renovation provides a lot of things that we have been lacking for past events, and that is a key point,” Taws says.
In addition to the author appearance, the Carolina Philharmonic’s Junior Orchestra will perform in the lobby before the event.
