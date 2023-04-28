On Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m., Pinehurst United Methodist Church again welcomes the African Children’s Choir, an acclaimed troupe of awesome adolescent ambassadors, this time to bring to fruition their 2020 mission.
The choir’s pedigree includes precocious pre-teen predecessors who have performed for the queen (Elizabeth II) and heads of state, including George W. Bush and Nelson Mendela, among others. This 51st Choir edition comes from an illustrious lineage of accomplished adorables who have also sung and danced with Queen (the rock band) and a musical royalty’s Who’s Who, such as Amy Grant, Josh Groban, Alicia Keys and Annie Lennox.
Audiences across five continents have applauded their performances in august arenas (Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden), on top-rated television programs, including “American Idol” and “The Tonight Show,” and occasional global broadcasts (CNN). Movers and shakers ensconced in iconic seats of power, such as the White House and the Pentagon, have thrilled to their resplendent spiritedness.
Since rave reviews followed their first two renditions in 2018 and 2020 at Pinehurst UMC, if “the third time’s a charm,” the May 10 free performance might be an epic event. Plan to arrive early: Seating is limited.
Since their last visit, Pinehurst UMC’s center sanctuary has been equipped with a hearing loop that provides audience members with diminished hearing acuity the chance to delight in crystal clear sounds emanating from the stage.
The African Children’s Choir’s goal is “to help Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow.” The choir’s children represent the potential of thousands of children in Africa trapped in the cycle of poverty. Typically, the process of selecting, educating, training, and shepherding members of the African Children’s Choirs is successive. Six- to 9-year olds who don’t yet speak English are chosen based on families’ hardship, irrespective of the candidates’ musical ability. Music for Life, the African Children Choir’s nonprofit “parent” organization, begins the children’s Christian-based education at one of the numerous centers it has established to serve poverty-stricken areas in African. Within six months, the children know English well, and they master the 70-minute program they will perform on tour.
Touring is only a part of the children’s African Children’s Choir experience. The African Children’s Choir has afforded 1,200 children with solid, expenses-paid educations, including life-altering opportunities to witness God’s astonishing love in distant lands. The experience culminates for most when, having completed their secondary learning, as adults they start professional careers at home. Their choir experiences are foundational, giving them resources to build bridges the less fortunate children they embrace and mentor can eventually cross … from currently dire, hopeless circumstances into a world filled with future promise.
To date, Music for Life has educated 50,000-plus children, supplying twice that number with free medical care, food and shelter.
St. Francis of Assisi said: Start by doing what is necessary, then do what is possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible.
If it’s possible for you and your family to see the African Children’s Choir on May 10, at 6:30 p.m., at Pinehurst UMC, you will truly behold the irresistible doing the impossible.
Andy Fox resides in Pinehurst. He is the author of “At His Word,” about Pinehurst UMC, that is to be published this summer.
