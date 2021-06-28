The 22nd Bi-Annual Berkley High School Alumni Reunion of Aberdeen has been announced by its chairpersons, Allison McPhatter and Addison Armstrong. The reunion will be held over the 4th of July weekend.
“An invitation is extended to all former Berkley graduates and their families, relatives, and friends,” says a spokesman.
Activities for the reunion will commence on Friday, July 2, with a meet-and-greet. Saturday, July 3, will feature an array of fun activities to include games, a picnic, and music by “DJ Leroy.”
On Sunday, July 4, attendees are invited to the 11 a.m. worship service at the New A.M.E. Zion Church in the Addor community, to be followed by a 1:30 p.m. Scholarship and Recognition Banquet at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.
Berkley High School (grades 1-12) was the designated school for African Americans in Aberdeen and its environs from its founding in 1939 until its closure in 1969. It was used until recently as Aberdeen Primary School.
Berkley High School held its first alumni all-school reunion in 1979. The late Phyllis Martin Kimber and the late Shirley Chisholm Gillis, both Berkley High School graduates, were the organizers of that first reunion.
In addition to the purpose of celebrating the rich legacy of the school and to provide a forum for fellowship and networking for graduates, the reunions established a tradition of fundraising for ongoing scholarship activities.
In the 1990s, this effort was formalized into an appointed scholarship committee, which has continued the practice of generating financial support for student scholarships. Scholarships for continuing formal study are awarded to students at each bi-annual event based on need, scholastic achievement, character, civic service and career-focused potential.
In addition to the reunion chairpersons, Cathy Ray Hinton, a graduate of Berkley High class of 1967, is also a point of contact for information and registration. For more information, contact her at The Berkley High School Alumni Association; P.O. Box 1242; Aberdeen, NC 28315.
