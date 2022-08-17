The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, was the largest battle ever fought in North Carolina and one of the last major battles in the Civil War.
Eyewitnesses to the battle likened the noise of the fight to “one continuous peal of heavy thunder.” Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site will recreate that noise Saturday, Aug. 20, during its “Heavy Thunder” event.
Costumed interpreters will demonstrate how artillery and infantry units functioned during battles. Demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with additional activities scheduled throughout the day.
Interpretive talks will help shed further light on the role of artillery and infantry in the Battle of Bentonville and the Civil War as a whole.
Tours of the Harper House, which served as a field hospital for the XIV Corps of the U.S. Army, will also be available. Bring the family and enjoy this event, which promises to be both fun and educational. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.
Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the Harper House, a farmhouse used as a field hospital where surgeons treated nearly 600 men wounded in the battle. The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524, 3 miles north of Newton Grove on S.R. 1008, about one hour from Raleigh and about 1 1/2-hour drive from Southern Pines.
