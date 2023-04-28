Intent on creating a lasting, positive change in the community, the ensemble Chamber Voices for Change are coming to the area for a concert on Friday, May 12, at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst, followed by a service project to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Saturday, May 13. The ensemble will also work closely with Union Pines High School choral students as part of the three-day residency program.
Chamber Voices for Change is an extension of Servire, a ministry founded by Chris Short and Andrew Whitlow in 2019, who met while both were attending East Carolina University. Servire is a professional vocal ensemble and also a service organization. Each of their projects are made possible through partnerships with local charities, offering a unique voice and call to action towards their mission.
“During a signature residency, we take a three-pronged approach to carry out our mission: We partner with a local nonprofit for a service project, coordinate a community-based education outreach and hold a concert. Our hope is long after we leave a project, there will be lasting change,” said Short.
Stephen Gourley, director of music for The Village Chapel, got to know Short last year and reached out with the opportunity for a concert.
“With the extensive outreach the church does here and the work we’ve done with Sleep in Heavenly Peace before, it was the right fit and the right time to bring them in. Their mission is to engage through music and service,” said Gourley.
The Friday evening concert will feature six singers with the ensemble who will be joined by Union Pines choral students. There is no cost for admission, but a plate offering will be collected. In addition, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for children in need, will offer an overview of their work in the community during the concert.
“When you hear music, particularly music at a high level and quality, there is a movement in the performers themselves. We want to put some action behind that inspiration. This is something we’ve found is a natural pairing,” said Whitlow.
The selection of music for their concerts is deliberately diverse. “This may not be a run-of-the-mill choral concert. There will be pieces from hundreds of years ago, some jazz and pop arrangements and everything in between. There is something for everybody,” said Short.
The two friends also hope this visit is the first of many in partnership with The Village Chapel and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“Our mission is one of lasting change … We encourage people to come to the concert or, if they can’t attend, hop on our website. That support will foster lasting change and we want to become ad-hoc community members in a way,” Whitlow said. “We really hope to come back for more visits to Pinehurst and to more deeply benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”
The Sandhills chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was established by local residents Tom and Yvonne Bourne in 2021. The organization uses an assembly-line style construction process, in which volunteers are trained to handle drilling, sanding, staining, branding and more. These service projects are funded by sponsorships, local business, organizations and individuals. The result is hand-crafted, bed-bug resistant twin bunks or single beds, plus the organization provides new bedding and mattresses.
“The first thing that comes to mind when planning a benefit concert is to raise awareness and funds. The difference with this benefit concert is the addition of a hands-on project. The Village Chapel has done several bed builds, and we normally build 16 beds in a two-hour span. Our hope is to shatter our previous numbers,” Gourley said.
A pre-assembled bed will be displayed on the front porch of the church during the concert, so people will have an idea of what the finished project looks like. The actual build will be conducted Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the front driveway of the church. Interested volunteers may sign up online at bit.ly/shpevent . All volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate.
“The number of volunteers dictates the amount of materials and how many beds we will be able to assemble, so people should sign up now,” Gourley added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.