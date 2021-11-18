Gary Taylor Dance is delighted to welcome the holiday season once again with in-person performances of their magical “Nutcracker.”
After delivering a live-streamed performance last year due to COVID safety requirements, GTD’s dancers are more than ready to stun and delight on Thanksgiving weekend on the Owens Auditorium stage at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC).
“‘The Nutcracker’ is part of the cannon of any classical dancer, and while we are proud to have kept dancing and performing last year, there is no substitute for an in-person audience,” says Rita Taylor, executive director. “Moments like the toys coming to life, the Christmas tree growing on stage, battling mice, and, of course, waltzing in falling snow just aren’t as transporting on a screen. Nothing is better for our performers than hearing the gasps of the audience when we make the fantasy come alive before them on the stage!”
While children of all ages delight in the classically trained dancers telling the story of Clara, her prince, and their fairy-tale journey to the Land of the Sweets, it is the blending of many levels of artistry that create the magic of Gary Taylor’s “Nutcracker.” The elaborate sets with their changing scenes and multiple portals and legs were created by acclaimed designer Howard T. Jones, director of the Scenic Art Program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The costuming is the work of years of design and custom sewing, complete with hand embellished tutus and tunics. Even the lighting is professionally crafted to enhance the dream-like journey.
Says Taylor, “We strive to create a ‘Nutcracker’ experience that is uniquely our own and brings the same magic as any big city production.”
Gary Taylor Dance, along with their affiliate Imagine Youth Theater, have kept the magic alive for their students and audiences all through the past year and a half, despite the challenges to creating live productions during the pandemic.
“On the theater side, we formed a partnership with the village of Pinehurst and took our productions of ‘Les Misérables,’ ‘Aladdin Jr.,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘The Lion King Jr.,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.,’ and most recently ‘Peter Pan Jr.,’ outside to Tufts Park and the Village Arboretum,” says Taylor. “We produced ‘Legally Blonde’ at the Fair Barn. And with Gary Taylor Dance, we even brought the Great White Way to the center of the village this spring with our ‘Tributes to Broadway.’”
Following COVID safety guidelines, IYT was able to present “A Chorus Line,” “Rock of Ages,” “Disney’s Descendants” and “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” this summer and fall at Sandhill’s BPAC for limited audiences, and will be producing “Pippin” this February.
“While our staff, actors and dancers have shown fabulous resilience, creativity and flexibility over the past year and a half, we are delighted to be offering an in-person ‘Nutcracker’ this year, especially for our high school seniors who are wrapping up their careers with us before moving on to college or conservatory,” says Taylor.
This year’s ‘Nutcracker’ will feature high school seniors Ailish O’Brien (lead dancer in Marzipan, lead dancer in Russian, and Dew Drop Fairy), Courtney Armstrong (Harlequin Doll and lead dancer in Oriental), Kaitlyn Rae (Harlequin Doll and lead dancer in Oriental), and Anna Rinaggio (lead dancer in Russian and Dew Drop Fairy).
Gary Taylor Dance will offer three ‘Nutcracker’ performances this year due to limited capacity audiences in accordance with BPAC’s COVID protocols. Masks are required for the audience by BPAC and SCC. Buying tickets in advance due to limited availability is recommended.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.taylordance.org or by phone at (855) 222-2849, OPT 5. An onsite box office will open an hour before each performance based on ticket availability. Shows are Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Sandhills Community College.
Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Theater are 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organizations serving the area’s young artists. For more information, see www.taylordance.org.
