The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is hosting a Beginner Genealogy 4-week series in April. The series is made free to Moore County residents, aged 50 and older, due to sponsors including Garner Law Firm PLLC and Boles Funeral Home.
Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday, April 7, from 1-3 p.m., and will continue each Thursday in April from 1-3 p.m. The instructor for this series is Caridad Vicente, an SEC participant, originally from New York City, who retired from the U.S. Navy. Her genealogy journey began in 2007 and has been in the Sandhills area since 2017. She hopes beginners in the class will find the beginning of a wonderful hobby or possible career change.
“I’m passionate about genealogy and I want to help people understand one’s family, their way of life, work & how we are so much more alike than different,” Caridad says. “Think for a moment of how many struggles, battles, difficulties, happiness, sadness, love stories, expressions of hope for the future your ancestors had to undergo for you just to exist in this present moment.”
The class is limited to 10 students who must be internet savvy to perform searches and must bring their own laptop. You must call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
