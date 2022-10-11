Maestro David Michael Wolff returns to the piano after more than a year’s hiatus as featured soloist in Beethoven’s epic Emperor Piano Concerto, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m., conducting the Carolina Philharmonic from the keyboard. Then savor the lyric majesty of Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony.
General reserved tickets are $30, $25 for military and $10 for students. You may purchase tickets online at www.carolinaphil.org or call the box office at (910) 687-0287.
Subscriptions are available for the full season. All Carolina Philharmonic concerts are performed at the Philharmonic’s home venue, Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College.
The 2022-23 season continues with Holiday Pops on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and also Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. A guest Broadway star will be announced. The Storytellers, featuring movie music and behind the scenes interviews, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. A Broadway Serenade with two Broadway stars performing with the Philharmonic will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. A Night at the Opera, featuring four opera vocalists performing with the Philharmonic, will be held Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Schubert the Melodist, a violin and piano due featuring Natalia Korsakova and Wolff, will be performed Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. Blue Notes kicks off opening night of the Pinehurst Jazz Festival on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, the Carolina Phil’s annual Gala for Music Education will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., at the Fair Barn, Pinehurst. Enjoy a tapestry of tapas, cocktails and exception entertainment. Tickets are $150.
For tickets or more information about any of the upcoming performances or events, visit carolinaphil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.