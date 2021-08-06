While most people are aware of the role that honeybees play in the pollination of ornamental flowers, many are unaware of the crucial role that they play in food crop propagation.
“Honeybees are directly responsible for the pollination of approximately one third of the foods that we consume in the United States,” says a spokesman. “They also pollinate grain plants, such as alfalfa, which serve as food for livestock that we consume.”
During the last 15-20 years, both the number of honeybees and the number of beekeepers have been declining. Honeybees have been affected by pesticides, declining bee habitats, pests and diseases. Commercial beekeepers have been leaving the industry without replacement. The average age of the hobbyist beekeeper is now over 60 years.
“Beekeeping is an enormously educational and rewarding hobby,” says the spokesman. “It has a beneficial impact upon the environment and provides honey and beeswax for the beekeeper.”
In an effort to increase the number of beekeepers, the Sandhills Community College is offering a course on honey bees and their care. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and experience for a person to become an established hobbyist beekeeper.
The course will run for eight weeks beginning on Thursday, Sept. 2. Class sessions will be Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 109 of Van Dusen Hall. The course will consist of both classroom instruction and hands-on instruction at a local apiary. Cost for the course will be $75.
Instructors will be Master Beekeeper Hugh Madison and medical entomologist Dwight Rickard. Madison will be available as a local resource for participants to buy or order all necessary equipment and supplies to begin their own beekeeping hobby.
Registration is open. Contact Sandhills Community College at (910) 695-3980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.