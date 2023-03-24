The Sunrise Theater presents Behind the Hits with Becca Rae and Friends on the Sunrise stage on Saturday April 8, at 7 p.m., featuring Becca Rae, Jay Knowles, Jamie Floyd and Matt Warren. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Rae, a staple in the local music scene in Southern Pines for years before moving to Nashville in 2019, returns to the Sunrise Theater to host this exciting showcase of hit songwriter friends from the Music City.
After creating and hosting the popular Singer-Songwriters in the Round showcase at the Sunrise, Rae was awarded “Best of The Pines” Best Local Musician 2017, 2018, and 2019. Shortly after relocating, Rae was declared the grand prize winner of Nashville Rising Song, a songwriting competition, for her original song “How Lonely Looks on Me.” Since then, she has had cuts with country music recording artists including Ava Paige, Tory Grace, Michael Keys and, most notably, Megan Moroney. In June 2022, Moroney released “Fix You Too,” a song she co-wrote with Rae and Adam Wheeler. Pop singer and “The Voice” alum Jon Mullins released “In a Second,” co-written with Rae, which quickly became his highest-streamed song to date, with over 1.2 million on Spotify alone. Rae has opened in concert for stars like Jake Hoot, Claire Dunn, Rissi Palmer and the iconic bluegrass band Mountain Heart. She continues to write and perform regularly in Nashville.
Over the last 20 years, Jay Knowles’ songs have been recorded by classic singers like George Strait, Alan Jackson and Harry Connick Jr., as well as today’s hottest country stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, David Nail and Raffi. His professional honors include number one songs on multiple charts, a BMI Million Air Award and a Grammy nomination for Country Song of the Year.
Matt Warren made his staff writer debut when he signed a publishing deal with House of Fame in Muscle Shoals, Ala. His first cut was “Puttin’ Memories Away,” co-written with Gary Allan, which was featured in Rolling Stone magazine and on the “Oprah Winfrey” show. In 2013 he received an ASCAP award for “Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain),” which was also nominated for the 2014 ACM song of the year.
Jamie Floyd is a Nashville based two-time Grammy-nominated independent songwriter and recording artist. She has written songs recorded by Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Miranda Lambert, Ronnie Dunn, Sturgill Simpson, Ingrid Andress, Brian McKnight, Wrabel, Kalie Shorr, Ty Herndon, Kellie Picker, Lucie Silvas and more. After the independent release of her EP “New Girl,” debuted at No. 6 on the iTunes Country Album charts, Floyd made her Grand Ole Opry debut, opening for Metallica and Three Days Grace. She was awarded 2021’s “Rising Star Award” by the Concert For Love and Acceptance, a televised charitable event organized by Ty Herndon’s Foundation for Love and Acceptance and CMT.
The Sunrise Theater is proud to have The Murphy Insurance Agency and Bell Manley Properties as sponsors for this event. It is through community support that we are able to bring such high-quality programming to our humble theater.
Tickets to Becca Rae and Frieds are $25; purchase online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater box office, or call (910) 692-3611.
