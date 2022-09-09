The Beatles tribute band The Return are set to make their own return to Moore County on Friday, Sept. 30, as part of the Cooper Ford 2022 Concert Series presented by Vision4Moore. Featuring authentic vintage instruments, haircuts and custom made clothes and boots, it’ll be an enthralling show that captures the charm and charisma of the original Fab Four. The Return’s long list of songs spans material from the early cover songs the Beatles played at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, to their last tour of America in 1966.
“Everybody enjoys the Beatles and can sing along to their songs. Everyone knows all the words,” said Pamela Partis, Vision4Moore’s executive director. “And they are the No. 1 Beatles tribute group, which speaks volumes about their talent.”
Local musician Angel Burns will open the concert. Proceeds benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, in Southern Pines.
Presented outdoors at Cooper Ford, 5292 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site, and beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets are available at vision4moore.com and TicketMeSandhills.com
Partis credits Aaron Cooper with helping Vision4Moore each year. “He truly is one of the nicest people to work with. He is very supportive and sincere in what he does for the community, and he loves being the host.”
Vision4Moore was founded by the late Bob Baillie as a “vehicle” that could support other organizations. Vision4Moore pays for everything and provides everything, signing the contracts and handling the logistics to bring concert series events to the area. In turn, nonprofit partners provide volunteers, post event fliers and help sell tickets. At the conclusion of each event, the proceeds are split 50/50, with Vision4Moore using its portion to offset costs for the next scheduled event. Since its inception, Vision4Moore has raised over $100,000 for local charities.
Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, located in Southern Pines, is a private, nonprofit clinic that provides primary care services at low or no cost to eligible uninsured residents in the county.
Offering an alternative to urgent care facilities or a hospital emergency room, CEO Tony Price said the clinic is the only facility that offers free care to the uninsured in Moore County. Most of the health care professionals work on a volunteer basis, and the clinic has strong connections to local health providers.
The clinic typically sees anywhere from 22 to 52 patients a day. Last year, the clinic served 1,783 patients. Patients must be 250 percent below the federal poverty line to qualify for services. For a family of three, the federal poverty level this year is $23,030.
In addition, construction of a new dental clinic, which will be located in Moore Free Clinic’s existing location in Southern Pines, will soon be underway.
The clinic is funded primarily through donations, grants and contributions and FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
