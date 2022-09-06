The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will next meet at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street, in Southern Pines. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m.
This month’s special guest speaker is author and historian Rick Hatcher. His presentation is titled “The Battle of Wilson’s Creek.”
Wilson’s Creek was the first major battle in the Civil War that was fought in the western theater of the war. On the night of Aug. 9, 1861, Union soldiers under the command of Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Lyon marched out of Springfield, Mo., intent on surprising Southern troops southwest of town.
Initially the attack was successful, but the Southerners rallied. They were able to mount three assaults against Lyon. During the second, Lyon was killed, the first U.S. general during the war. Command then passed to Maj. Samuel Sturgis, who threw back the final Southern surge. Four-and-a-half hours of almost continual fighting had passed since the Federals engaged the Southern troops and by late morning with dwindling ammunition, Sturgis withdrew to Springfield.
Fought just 20 days after the Confederate victory at First Manassas (Bull Run), Wilson’s Creek was the second major battle and Confederate victory of the war.
Meetings are open to the public. For more details, contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com.
