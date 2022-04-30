A new kind of barn raiser brings together the perfect recipe for a great Kentucky Derby Day party – and all for a great cause. On Saturday, May 7, “Horses Benefit Kids!” will be held at the Weymouth Barn with the 3 B’s — barbeque, bourbon and bluegrass — as well as a hat contest and race viewing, is raising money to restore the historic Weymouth Center barn to use for Weymouth Equestrians.
A new out-of-school-time program in Moore County, Weymouth Equestrians will introduce kids who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to equestrian life. In the program, community teens will learn to care for, ride and support horses.
The Horses Benefit Kids! event includes food, music, dancing, fun and fundraising games including best hat/best dressed contest, and raffle prizes to pick Derby contestant favorites to win, place or show.
“Weymouth Equestrians is a project I have long thought about,” says Weymouth Board President, Ashley Van Camp. “I realized early on how lucky I was to be able to own a horse and hoped someday to be able to bring the power of horses to everyone. ”
Housed at the historic barn and stables of Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, managed by Weymouth through partnerships with education, youth development and equine organizations, the program will match horses with teens who will care for them. Participating students in sixth through twelfth grade will learn by achievement and develop a positive identity by building personal power and self-esteem. Teens in Weymouth Equestrians will learn about horse care including grooming, feeding, vet visits and farrier, how to care for a barn, clean tack, safely ride and handle horses on the ground and not least of all – have fun while acquiring life skills.
Weymouth Equestrians is partnering with Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills and other community groups to enroll approximately 100 young people per year in after school programs, daytime programs for suspended students and weekend sessions. The program will be free to students.
The fun begins at 5 p.m., on Saturday, May 7.
“Everyone will gather down by the barn where the tables will be set up, the bluegrass band will be playing and there will be drinks and appetizers. Just before the race we will walk up to the Boyd House where we’ll serve Mint Juleps and watch the race on a big screen tv. We’ll return to the barn for Barbeque, Bluegrass, and the rest of the fun,” says Martha Dunnagan, event co-chair. “We hope everyone will attend and wear their finest or most outrageous hat!” Bluegrass by Hank, Pattie and the Current, Parker’s BBQ from Wilson, mint julep by Reverie Cocktails and Kentucky butter cake by Ashten’s will bring the Derby spirit to life.
Funds will go towards barn improvements and program support for Weymouth Equestrians.
Van Camp explains, “We need to power wash, paint, and re-wire the barn as phase one of the project. Once that is done, we can use the barn to get the pilot program started in the fall of 2022. I hope everyone will come out to our “barn raiser” and if you can’t attend, consider donating to this important program. This barn is where equestrian life in The Pines began. WE will serve today’s community through Weymouth’s equestrian past.”
Buy a ticket or sponsor a stall. Tickets are $90 for Weymouth Center supporter and $100 general admission. Sponsorships are $1,000 and include sole company or family name with framed photo of favored Derby horse and four event tickets; $500 half/stall includes shared space for company name with a framed photo of favored Derby horse and two event tickets; $250/quarter stall includes shared space for company name, framed photo of favored Derby horse pick and one event ticket. Make your reservation by May 4 at weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
