Carolina DanceWorks recently played host to a ballroom dance competition at the Cardinal Ballroom of the Carolina Hotel.
Students came from Cary, Durham, Raleigh, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as Southern Pines.
“We had just under 40 people in attendance, so everyone was wearing masks while dancing and practicing social distancing otherwise,” says Debby Hasson, who, with her husband Bruce, organized the event.
Participants ranged in age from 8 to 85. Local residents competing were Joanie Bowden, Chris Martin, Debby Thigpen, Debby Byrd, Sam Cornog, Amy and Jared Lynn, Anna Lee, and Adalyn and Megan Ewoldsen. Teachers were Michael Hasson, Bruce Hasson and Bethany Ptak.
Judges included Lori Woods Gay, Paul Millington, Andre Gurgle and Lacey Bramlett. Joe Hasson served as master of ceremonies.
The Hasson family — Michael, Joe, Debbie and Bruce — have been in the industry for years and operated Carolina DanceWorks in Moore County for 15 years.
