Arthur

Brie Arthur

Horticulturist and author Brie Arthur is well known for her expertise as an advocate for consumer horticulture and home gardening through the books she has written, online gardening classes, virtual garden tours and in-person presentations.

She will be sharing some of that expertise as she describes integration of fruit and vegetable plantings into the home landscape during a talk “Fantastic Fall Foodscapes” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Ball Visitors Center on the SCC campus. This talk is part of the Sandhills Horticultural Society Lecture Series and co-sponsored by the Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs. Copies of her books “The Foodscape Revolution” and “Gardening with Grains” will be available for purchase.

Arthur is a frequent contributor to “Growing a Greener World,” is on the board of the N.C. Botanic Garden Foundation, and is currently the President of the International Plant Propagation Society-Southern Region. In 2017, she received the Emerging Horticultural Professional Award from the American Horticultural Society for her efforts in connecting a new generation to the art of gardening. She was also one of the keynote speakers in the recent 2021 International Master Gardeners Conference.

This fast-paced, informative talk will inspire creative thinking about integrating fruit and vegetables into the landscape, share ideas for deterring deer, rabbits, voles and other destructive animals, and make the most of the upcoming cooler weather.

To register, call (910) 695-3882 or email landscapegardening@sandhills.edu. Space is limited; masks and social distancing are required.

