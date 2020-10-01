Even though Autumnfest in downtown Southern Pines has been canceled this year, the music plays on with a Facebook presentation Saturday, Oct. 3, at www.facebook.com/TheArts Council.
The New Horizons Band in the Pines performs at 11 a.m., South Ridge Bluegrass at 12:30 p.m. and Berryfield at 2 p.m.
