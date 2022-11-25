Crossroads Ford held a special event at Sandhills Community College for Pinecrest, Union Pines, and SCC automotive students. The dealership brought a Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Lightning, Ford Mustang, and a Ford Bronco to demonstrate to the students the new technologies found in new vehicles. Students learned about the variety of careers available in automotive technologies and were able to talk at length about them with those working in the field.
Seniors from Pinecrest High School and Union Pines High School were invited to Sandhills Community College to join second-year automotive students for a special Automotive Technology event.
Sponsored by Crossroads Automotive Group, the students were joined by their instructors, representatives from Crossroads Auto Group, Ford Motor Company and employees of the dealership.
The dealership brought along a Mustang Mach-E, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Lightning, Ford Mustang and a Ford Bronco to demonstrate to the students the new technologies found in the vehicles. Students learned about the variety of careers available in automotive technologies and were able to talk at length about them with those in the field.
Lunch was provided, and top-performing students were recognized with gift certificates and cards.
SCC Automotive Programs
The field of automotive technologies is challenging and high paying and has evolved into a high-tech industry. It now requires advanced education to work in the automotive field, and Sandhills Community College is where most in the area begin their training.
The number of jobs for local automotive service technicians, mechanics, automotive body and related repairers is projected to grow faster than average. In addition to employment due to the area’s population growth, job openings will be significantly larger because many skilled technicians are retiring and need to be replaced.
The Automotive Systems Technology program prepares students to apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, service and maintain all types of automobiles. Instruction includes brake systems, electrical systems, engine performance, engine repair, suspension and steering, automatic and manual transmissions and drive trains, and heating and air condition systems.
Students can earn an Associate in Applied Science degree or diploma, an automotive management, C-Tech, or light-duty diesels and emerging technologies certificate.
Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology teaches the skills to repair, reconstruct and finish automobile bodies, fenders and external features. The program includes instruction in structure analysis, damage repair, non-structural analysis, mechanical and electrical components, plastics and adhesives, painting and refinishing techniques, and damage analysis and estimating.
This program offers an Associate in Applied Science degree, diploma, and certificates in automotive fabrication, non-structural repair, paint and refinishing, and structural repair.
To accommodate student schedules, this program offers classes during the morning, afternoon and evening. Classes are taught using a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on application. A cooperative work experience is a valuable aspect of the program. Both students and employers experience a mutually beneficial relationship where students gain practical experiences and employers fill vacancies with qualified and skilled workers.
Spring Semester
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on Jan. 9. New students can apply from the link at www.sandhills.edu.
