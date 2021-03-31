The Career Training division of Continuing Education at Sandhills Community College can help individuals quickly train for a job. In April, students can become certified to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law.
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license. Held on Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and April 13, from 6-10 p.m., “Auto Safety Inspection” will cost $75.
This class requires face-to-face interaction CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Customized Training for Business and Industry
The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education team can customize courses to meet the specific needs of a business or industry, provide resources to assist in developing new training initiatives, or to maintain and support current efforts. Courses can be held at convenient times for you and your staff at any SCC location, your business, or other convenient locations.
For business classes, contact Lori Degre at degrel@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3939. For Allied Health and Career Training, contact Sandy Perry at perrys@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3974, or Jenny Troyer at troyerj@sandhills.edu, or (910) 695-3926. For Industrial and Technical classes, contact Ronnie Patton at pattonr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3925.
Registration
Seats are still available for this class. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
Summer Semester
Additional Continuing Education classes will begin in May, and plans for summer classes are currently being made. The summer semester flightPath will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in early May and will contain all Continuing Education classes.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using self-service or by meeting with their adviser.
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or go to https://tinyurl.com/4ywka824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.